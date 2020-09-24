The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Sept. 20, reported receipts of 88,953 head of cattle selling compared to 69,663 head a week ago and 81,189 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice. 24,906 head, 1,260 to 1,600 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (103.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,849 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 100.50 to 104.00 (103.04); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,216 head, 1,218 to 1,450 lbs., 103.00 to 103.50 (103.34). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,198 head, 1,024 to 1,500 lbs., 103.25 to 106.00 (104.41); 65 to 80% Choice, 958 head, 1,200 to 1,481 lbs., 103.00 to 104.75 (104.71); 35 to 65% Choice, 80 head, 1,275 lbs., 103.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,880 head, 835 to 1,040 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.28); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,662 head, 868 to 1,023 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.15). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 811 head, 882 to 992 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.08).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 10,098 head, 1,150 to 1,450 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (103.35); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,910 head, 1,108 to 1,350 lbs., 100.00 to 103.50 (103.14); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,628 head, 1,160 to 1,320 lbs., 103.00 to 103.50 (103.46). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,464 head, 1,275 to 1,314 lbs., 104.75 to 105.00 (104.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 166 head, 1,150 to 1,275 lbs., 103.00 to 103.00 (103.00). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,244 head, 784 to 916 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.78); 65 to 80% Choice, 728 head, 824 to 853 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.57). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 678 head, 803 to 871 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.41).
