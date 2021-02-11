The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Feb. 8, reported receipts of 81,407 head of cattle selling compared to 76,498 head a week ago and 54,753 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 20,260 head, 1,250 to 1,650 lbs., 111.00 to 115.50 (113.51); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,349 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.96); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,169 head, 1,200 to 1,415 lbs., 113.22 to 114.00 (113.88). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 344 head, 1,375 to 1,550 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (114.63); 65 to 80% Choice, 780 head, 1,300 to 1,536 lbs., 113.50 to 114.00 (113.55). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 18,578 head, 811 to 1,083 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (179.36); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,261 head, 789 to 1,053 lbs., 178.00 to 178.00 (178.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 118 head, 895 lbs., 178.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 703 head, 945 to 953 lbs., 178.00 to 178.00 (178.00).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,780 head, 1,175 to 1,560 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (113.50); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,201 head, 1,200 to 1,400 lbs., 114.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 977 head, 1,130 to 1,330 lbs., 113.22 to 114.00 (113.64); 0 to 35% Choice, 212 head, 1,300 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis over 80% Choice, 1,624 head, 1,250 to 1,373 lbs., 113.50 to 115.00 (113.66). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,001 head, 774 to 924 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.03); 65 to 80% Choice, 819 head, 766 to 916 lbs., 178.00 to 178.00 (178.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 230 head, 874 lbs., 179.00.
