The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Feb. 28, reported receipts of 67,760 head of cattle selling compared to 60,554 head a week ago and 76,997 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,384 head, 1,325 to 1,630 lbs., 112.25 to 117.00 (114.09); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,480 head, 1,200 to 1,600 lbs., 114.00 to 114.50 (114.08); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,202 head, 1,175 to 1,425 lbs., 113.00 to 114.05 (113.96); 0 to 35% Choice, 158 head, 1,275 lbs., 113.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 170 head, 1,575 lbs., 115.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 1,170 head, 1,500 lbs., 114.50. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12,156 head, 806 to 1,056 lbs., 178.50 to 182.00 (181.63); 65 to 80% Choice, 685 head, 906 to 946 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (181.59). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,041 head, 938 to 984 lbs., 181.00 to 182.00 (181.56).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,773 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.97); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,744 head, 1,150 to 1,450 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.31); 35 to 65% Choice, 677 head, 1,170 to 1,325 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,134 head, 1,325 to 1,445 lbs., 114.50 to 115.00 (114.57).
