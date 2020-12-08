The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Nov. 29, reported receipts of 73,347 head of cattle selling compared to 88,881 head a week ago and 51,310 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,550 head, 1,300 to 1,660 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (109.92); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,408 head, 1,275 to 1,600 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.96); 35 to 65% Choice, 977 head, 1,220 to 1,544 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.83). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 733 head, 1,400 to 1,550 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.45); 65 to 80% Choice, 312 head, 1,540 lbs., 111.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 34 head, 1,475 lbs., 108.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,179 head, 864 to 1,092 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (173.24); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,682 head, 897 to 1,004 lbs., 172.00 to 174.00 (173.93). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 885 head, 953 to 984 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.00).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,048 head, 1,200 to 1,530 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (110.34); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,349 head, 1,050 to 1,425 lbs., 111.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 2,083 head, 1,112 to 1,345 lbs., 111.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,047 head, 1,300 to 1,350 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.82). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,513 head, 713 to 956 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (173.43); 65 to 80% Choice, 93 head, 889 lbs., 174.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 126 head, 922 lbs., 171.00.
