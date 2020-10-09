The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Oct. 4, reported receipts of 101,489 head of cattle selling compared to 103,174 head a week ago and 78,829 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 26,308 head, 1,285 to 1,640 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.19); 65 to 80% Choice, 11,740 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 107.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 3,035 head, 1,200 to 1,550 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (106.93). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,672 head, 1,250 to 1,550 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (108.61); 65 to 80% Choice, 156 head, 1,345 lbs., 108.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 108 head, 1,400 lbs., 107.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12,679 head, 816 to 1,053 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,646 head, 837 to 976 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.61). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 368 head, 937 to 976 lbs., 168.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,617 head, 1,225 to 1,525 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (107.06); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,680 head, 1,108 to 1,450 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.98); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,215 head, 1,120 to 1,320 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.59). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,412 head, 1,230 to 1,334 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.98); 35 to 65% Choice, 226 head, 1,150 to 1,250 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.53). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,028 head, 784 to 1,004 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.54); 65 to 80% Choice, 589 head, 775 to 880 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.80). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 35 head, 896 lbs., 168.00.
