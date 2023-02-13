The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending Feb. 6 reported receipts of 49,263 head of cattle selling compared to 57,186 head a week ago and 81,593 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 16,318 head, 1,275 to 1,650 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (158.07); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,033 head, 1,170 to 1,550 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.63); 35 to 65% Choice, 669 head, 1,160 to 1,450 lbs., 158.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,103 head, 1,400 to 1,650 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.48). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,009 head, 819 to 1,072 lbs., 248.00 to 251.25 (249.88); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,029 head, 842 to 942 lbs., 250.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 118 head, 872 lbs., 248.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 426 head, 945 to 992 lbs., 252.00 to 254.00 (252.36).
