The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on March 14, reported receipts of 82,001 head of cattle selling compared to 68,674 head a week ago and 107,909 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,787 head, 1,325 to 1,675 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.55); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,225 head, 1,240 to 1,500 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.86); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,855 head, 1,200 to 1,400 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.86). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 825 head, 1,475 to 1,525 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.64). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,163 head, 814 to 1,088 lbs., 178.00 to 184.00 (179.23); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,492 head, 835 to 951 lbs., 177.00 to 180.00 (179.87). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 786 head, 889 to 1,008 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (178.53).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,470 head, 1,230 to 1,565 lbs., 110.50 to 114.00 (113.37); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,344 head, 1,135 to 1,400 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.87); 35 to 65% Choice, 613 head, 1,170 to 1,250 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.47). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,994 head, 1,250 to 1,350 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (114.02). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 6,092 head, 772 to 952 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.64); 65 to 80% Choice, 155 head, 751 to 853 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (178.36). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 199 head, 835 to 841lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (178.80).
