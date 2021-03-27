The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending March 22 reported receipts of 70,377 head of cattle selling compared to 82,001 head a week ago and 131,338 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 26,560 head, 1,350 to 1,650 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (114.28); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,519 head, 1,300 to 1,500 lbs., 112.00 to 114.50 (113.96); 35 to 65% Choice, 383 head, 1,250 to 1,420 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,706 head, 1,300 to 1,575 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.97); 65 to 80% Choice, 741 head, 1500 lbs., 115.50; 35 to 65% Choice, 77 head, 1,300 to 1,325 lbs., 114.00. Dressed delivered basis, 8,705 head, 806 to 1,052 lbs., 179.00 to 185.00 (181.30); 65 to 80% Choice, 432 head, 851 to 945 lbs., 182.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 199 head, 851 to 885 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.62).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, 8,863 head 1,200 to 1,525 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.29); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,717 head, 1,135 to 1,400 lbs., 114.00 to 114.50 (114.06); 35 to 65% Choice, 41 head, 1,200 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, 2,239 head, 1,200 to 1,475 head, 114.00 to 116.00 (115.31); 35 to 65% Choice, 86 head, 1,275 lbs., 114.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,940 head, 800 to 964 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (181.68).
