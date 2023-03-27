The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending March 20 reported receipts of 59,591 head of cattle selling compared to 64,065 head a week ago and 60,536 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 19,825 head, 1,270 to 1,625 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.26); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,766 head, 1,285 to 1,625 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.88); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,186 head, 1,200 to 1,325 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.78). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 813 head, 1,350 to 1,550 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (167.14); 65 to 80% Choice, 35 head, 1,400 lbs., 165.00. Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 9,785 head, 819 to 1,066 lbs., 260.00 to 265.00 (263.83); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,638 head, 813 to 972 lbs., 260.00 to 264.00 (263.73); 35 to 65% Choice, 77 head, 819 lbs., 264.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 941 head, 961 to 977 lbs., 264.00 to 265.00 (264.63).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.