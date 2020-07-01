The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,697 head of cattle selling the week ending on June 25, compared to 7,541 head the previous reporting period and 7,516 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 5,740 head of feeder cattle, 1,335 head of slaughter cattle and 622 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,080 head of feeder cattle, 1,043 head of slaughter cattle and 418 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total included 5,593 head of feeder cattle, 1,398 head of slaughter cattle and 525 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those under 600 pounds were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 167,977 head compared to 196,527 head a year ago. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 24% steers, 40% were heifers and 36% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 62% bred cows and 38% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%. This report will not be issued next week due to Georgia markets being closed for the July 4 holiday. Market coverage will resume the week beginning July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.