The Georgia weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 10,383 head of cattle selling the week ending on Sept. 24, compared to 8,070 head the previous reporting period and 9,470 head a year ago.
The total included 8,574 head of feeder cattle, 1,122 head of slaughter cattle and 687 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 6,592 head of feeder cattle, 990 head of slaughter cattle and 488 head of replacement cattle and a year ago the total was 7,410 head of feeder cattle, 1,462 head of slaughter cattle and 598 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $3 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 267,756 head compared to 296,970 a year ago. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 41% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
