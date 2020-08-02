The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 7,177 head of cattle selling the week ending on July 23, compared to 8,016 head the previous reporting period and 8,828 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 5,773 head of feeder cattle, 851 head of slaughter cattle and 553 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 6,737 head of feeder cattle, 872 head of slaughter cattle and 407 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 7,034 head of feeder cattle, 1,218 head of slaughter cattle and 576 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $4 higher and the slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes were mostly selling $1 to $4 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 192,185 head compared to 221,445 head a year ago. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 40% were heifers and 38% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 51% bred cows and 49% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
