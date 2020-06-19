The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated 7,798 head of cattle were selling the week ending on June 11, compared to 6,924 head the previous reporting period and 7,082 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,243 head of feeder cattle, 1,022 head of slaughter cattle and 533 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 5,564 head of feeder cattle, 950 head of slaughter cattle and 410 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,503 head of feeder cattle, 1,177 head of slaughter cattle and 402 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher and the feeder bulls were steady to $2 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 152,600, compared to 181,199 a year ago. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 24% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 39% were heifers, 36% ere bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 46% bred cows and 54% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
