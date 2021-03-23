The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 10,534 head of cattle selling the week ending on March 13, compared to 7,286 head the previous reporting period and 7,825 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to a week ago, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $3 to $6 lower. The feeder classes were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 72,370 head compared to 76,731 head a year ago. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 17% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 42% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 53% bred cows and 47% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.