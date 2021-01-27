The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,168 head of cattle selling the week ending on Jan. 16, compared to 6,582 head the previous reporting period and 6,802 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,657 head of feeder cattle, 978 head of slaughter cattle and 533 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 4,813 head of feeder cattle, 1,357 head of slaughter cattle and 412 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,358 head of feeder cattle, 1,017 head of slaughter cattle and 427 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were mostly steady and the slaughter bulls were steady to $3 higher. The feeder steers and steer calves were unevenly steady to $2 higher, the feeder bulls and bull calves were unevenly steady to $2 lower and the feeder heifers and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 15,437 head, compared to 16,402 head a year ago. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 23% steers, 45% were heifers and 33% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 65% bred cows and 35% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
