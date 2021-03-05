The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,572 head of cattle selling the week ending on Feb. 27, compared to 2,125 head the previous reporting period and 6,765 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,599 head of feeder cattle, 1,508 head of slaughter cattle and 465 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 1,200 head of feeder cattle, 624 head of slaughter cattle and 301 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total was 5,143 head of feeder cattle, 1,202 hed of slaughter cattle and 420 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to a week ago, the slaughter cows and bulls were unevenly steady. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 54,456 head compared to 60,871 head a year ago. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 28% steers, 45% were heifers and 28% were bulls; 23% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 56% bred cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%
