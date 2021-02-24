The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 2,125 head of cattle selling the week ending on Feb. 20, compared to 7,764 head the previous reporting period and 5,673 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The totals include 1,200 head of feeder cattle, 724 head of slaughter cattle and 301 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,047 head of feeder cattle, 1,320 head of slaughter cattle and 397 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 4,238 head of feeder cattle, 976 head of slaughter cattle and 459 head of replacement cattle. Compared to one week ago with limited receipts due to inclement weather conditions the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $4 higher. The feeder classes were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 47,835 head compared to 54,026 head a year ago. The supply included 56% feeder cattle with 16% steers, 42% were heifers and 42% were bulls; 29% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 14% was replacement cattle with 58% bred cows and 42% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
