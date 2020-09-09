The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,963 head of cattle selling the week ending on Sept. 3, compared to 8,485 head the previous reporting period and 6,907 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,220 head of feeder cattle, 1,222 head of slaughter cattle and 521 head of replacement cattle, compared to 6,704 head of feeder cattle, 1,134 head of slaughter cattle and 647 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,296 head of feeder cattle, 1,118 head of slaughter cattle and 493 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. The feeder classes were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 242,753 head, compared to 269,685 head a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 41% were heifers and 37% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 49% bred cows and 51% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
