The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,307 head of cattle selling the week ending on Feb. 6, compared to 6,501 head the previous week and 7,768 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,106 head of feeder cattle, 879 head of slaughter cattle and 331 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 5,022 head of feeder cattle, 1,006 head of slaughter cattle and 473 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 6,035 head of feeder cattle, 1,253 head of slaughter cattle and 480 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly $2 to $5 higher. The feeder classes were steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 36,787 head compared to 41,657 head a year ago. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 23% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 44% were heifers and 33% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
