The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 7,541 head of cattle selling the week ending on June 18, compared to 6,243 head the previous week and 7,797 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,080 head of feeder cattle, 1,043 head of slaughter cattle and 418 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 6,243 head of feeder cattle, 1,022 head of slaughter cattle and 533 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,814 head of feeder cattle, 1,271 head of slaughter cattle and 712 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher and the feeder bulls were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 160,280 head, compared to 189,011 head a year ago. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 25% steers, 39% were heifers and 35% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 62% bred cows and 38% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.