The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,070 head of cattle selling the week ending Sept. 17, compared to 6,279 head on Sept. 7 and 8,570 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,592 head of feeder cattle, 990 head of slaughter cattle and 488 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 4,698 head of feeder cattle, 1,116 head of slaughter cattle and 465 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 6,408 head of feeder cattle, 1,570 head of slaughter cattle and 592 head of replacement cattle. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 lower and the slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $4 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 257,373 head, compared to 287,354 head a year ago. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 39% were heifers and 42% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 63% bred cows and 37% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
