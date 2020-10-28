Georgia weekly livestock auction reported receipts of 6,300 head of cattle selling the week ending on Oct. 15, compared to 8,597 head the previous reporting period and 8,661 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,919 head of feeder cattle, 911 head of slaughter cattle and 470 head of replacement cattle, compared to 6,821 head of feeder cattle, 1,092 head of slaughter cattle and 684 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total included 6,801 head of feeder cattle, 1,205 head of slaughter cattle and 655 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $4 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 294,015 head compared to 323,626 head a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 18% steers, 43% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows and 40% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
