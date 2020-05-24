The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,375 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 14, compared to 6,081 head the previous week and 7,493 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,702 head of feeder cattle, 1,003 head of slaughter cattle and 670 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 4,899 head of feeder cattle, 710 head of slaughter cattle an 472 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,559 head of feeder cattle, 1,233 head of slaughter cattle and 701 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous wee, the slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and those under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 123,423 head, compared to 150,177 head a year ago. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 38% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 11% was replacement cattle with 38% bred cows and 62% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
