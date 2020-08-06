The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,717 head of cattle selling the week ending on July 30, compared to 6,977 head the previous reporting period and 9,238 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,305 head of feeder cattle, 997 head of slaughter cattle and 415 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 5,636 head of feeder cattle, 809 head of slaughter cattle and 532 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 7,598 head of feeder cattle, 1,138 head of slaughter cattle and 502 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder classes were steady to $4 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 199,902 head compared to 230,778 head a year ago. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 27% steers, 41% were heifers and 32% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 56% bred cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
