Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,491 head of cattle selling the week ending on Oct. 22, compared to 6,300 head the previous reporting period and 8,323 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 5,152 head of feeder cattle, 880 head of slaughter cattle and 459 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 4,919 head of feeder cattle, 911 head of slaughter cattle and 470 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 6,544 head of feeder cattle, 1,180 head of slaughter cattle and 599 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady. The feeder classes were mostly selling $2 to $5 lower. The replacement cows were steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 300,827 head compared to 332,046 head a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 40% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
