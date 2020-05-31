The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 7,766 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 21, compared to 6,375 head the previous week and 7,628 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,037 head of feeder cattle, 978 head of slaughter cattle and 751 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 4,702 head of feeder cattle, 1,003 head of slaughter cattle and 670 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 5,765 head of feeder cattle, 1,171 head of slaughter cattle and 692 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady to $4 higher. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher with those under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 131,234 compared to 158,035 a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 28% steers, 39% was heifers and 33% was bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 48% bred cows and 52% was cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.