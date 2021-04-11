Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 4,135 head selling a week ago, 5,829 head trading March 22 and 3,758 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to a week ago, feeder classes were selling steady to $4 higher. Year to date receipts totaled 97,248 compared to 91,331 a year ago. Supply included: 78% feeder cattle (22% steers, 40% heifers, 38% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 12%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 220 to 245 lbs., 168.00 to 173.00 (169.35); 18 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 164.00 to 186.00 (172.48); 55 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 159.00 to 180.00 (165.38); 26 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 149.00 to 175.00 (158.41); 73 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 161.00 (153.97); 53 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 157.00 (147.09); 56 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (143.90); 48 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (139.12); 4 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.44); 13 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.95).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 168.00; 7 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.17); 40 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (145.19); 59 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (140.34); 78 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (133.04); 97 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 135.00 (129.38); 111 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.50 to 135.00 (125.15); 38 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (119.08); 23 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (113.04); 6 head, 705 to 730 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (108.33); 2 head, 747 lbs., 112.00, value added; 5 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 99.00 to 109.00 (106.93).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 182.50; 3 head, 265 to 285 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (155.28); 25 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 181.00 (167.17); 38 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 180.00 (162.96); 1 head, 375 lbs., 174.00, value added; 37 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 172.00 (163.43); 32 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 142.00 to 163.00 (152.89); 50 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (145.48); 1 head, 505 lbs., 156.00, value added; 35 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 149.00 (136.10); 28 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 119.00 to 145.00 (130.40); 10 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 140.00 (132.25); 7 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (123.14); 1 head, 755 lbs., 124.00.
