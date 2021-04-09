Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts 5,829 head selling a week ago, 7,628 trading March 15 and 1,766 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to a week ago, feeder classes were selling unevenly steady to $3 higher. Supply included: 77% feeder cattle (19% steers, 1% dairy steers, 43% heifers, 37% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.42); 7 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 162.00 to 177.50 (168.39); 48 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 174.00 (165.07); 46 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (160.11); 58 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (149.08); 54 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (142.66); 66 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (135.63); 19 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 136.00 (129.20); 31 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.67); 25 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (126.38).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 157.50; 17 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.44); 60 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (139.00); 92 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (135.51); 157 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 122.50 to 148.00 (132.77); 141 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (129.75); 99 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (124.31); 81 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 107.50 to 129.00 (117.43); 31 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 102.50 to 123.00 (115.14); 24 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 113.00 (110.85).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 205 to 215 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (177.56); 1 head, 255 lbs., 175.00; 19 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 160.00 to 182.00 (167.73); 31 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (160.95); 57 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (155.70); 67 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (149.14); 82 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 150.00 (141.40); 71 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 147.00 (134.52); 60 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (128.05); 49 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 106.00 to 134.00 (124.54); 22 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (119.68); 9 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.81).
