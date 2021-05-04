The Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 5,575 head selling a week ago, 8,141 head trading April 12 and 4,113 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to a week ago, feeder classes were selling mostly $2 to $4 lower. Supply included: 71% feeder cattle (17% steers, 42% heifers, 42% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 14%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 182.50 to 187.50 (184.08); 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 182.50 (174.44); 8 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (169.99); 34 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 147.50 to 158.00 (154.72); 58 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (145.41); 30 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (142.56); 65 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 144.00 (131.92); 20 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 137.00 (127.98); 8 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (121.41); 6 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 112.50 to 127.00 (119.00).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 225 to 230 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (149.03); 6 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 138.00 to 162.00 (146.86); 31 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.55); 59 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (140.50); 63 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (137.71); 89 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (131.31); 79 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (128.99); 63 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 137.50 (125.84); 45 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 107.00 to 130.00 (117.70); 19 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (111.21); 8 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 101.00 to 116.00 (107.97).
