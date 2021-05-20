Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 5,591 head selling a week ago, 5,575 head trading April 19 and 5,746 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to a week ago, feeder classes were selling mostly $2 to $5 lower. Year to date receipts totaled 133,048 compared to 110,822 a year ago. Supply included: 77% feeder cattle (20% steers, 42% heifers, 38% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, , per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 355 to 380 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (164.03); 25 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (147.76); 51 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (140.56); 39 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 147.00 (138.69); 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (128.62); 36 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (125.93); 7 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 130.00 (117.67).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.72); 8 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.44); 15 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.35); 51 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (130.21); 34 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.72); 64 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 132.50 (122.10); 19 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (115.67); 33 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (113.57); 20 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (109.01); 5 head, 749 lbs., 112.00, value added; 23 head, 785 to 790 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (110.21).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (166.58); 2 head, 360 to 375 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (155.02); 11 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.89); 28 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (144.52); 74 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 144.00 (133.95); 62 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 121.00 to 139.00 (129.59); 46 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (123.58); 19 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (115.21); 3 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (111.52); 5 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (101.94).
