Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 7,628 head selling a week ago, 8,478 head trading March 8 and 2,539 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to a week ago, feeder classes were selling unevenly steady. Supply included: 78% feeder cattle (21% steers, 43% heifers, 36% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 335 lbs., 182.00; 6 head, 370 to 375 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.50); 46 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 147.50 to 173.00 (159.68); 30 head, 451 to 485 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (159.04); 58 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (148.13); 54 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (143.81); 94 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (133.30); 109 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 119.00 to 140.00 (136.68); 25 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (121.51); 77 head, 765 to 799 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (124.74); 4 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (113.74); 3 head, 850 to 885 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.35).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 210 to 215 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.98); 3 head, 255 to 265 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.62); 31 head, 305 to 347 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (141.11); 89 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (140.33); 132 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (136.40); 93 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (131.21); 112 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 133.00 (125.15); 119 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (120.38); 159 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 130.00 (123.81); 54 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 100.00 to 122.00 (114.40); 95 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 97.50 to 121.00 (117.07).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 255 to 280 lbs., 167.50 to 170.00 (168.69); 39 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 162.00 to 177.50 (170.35); 63 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 175.00 (163.92); 64 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 164.00 (155.45); 73 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (149.09); 69 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 150.00 (141.33); 77 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (134.35); 40 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (128.89); 35 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 135.00 (119.42); 8 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.32); 1 head, 755 lbs., 102.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.