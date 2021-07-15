The Georgia Weekly Livestock Auction Summary reported receipts of 1,580 head selling a week ago and 5,102 head trading June 21, according to USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the June 21 sale, feeder classes were selling unevenly steady. Year to date receipts totaled 197,474 compared to 167,894 year ago. Supply included: 74% feeder cattle (18% steers, 44% heifers, 38% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 149.00 to 168.00 (159.55); 10 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (154.08); 13 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.68); 5 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.65); 12 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.60); 8 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.07); 5 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (128.37); 3 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.31).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (149.38); 16 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 156.00 (145.49); 19 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.82); 28 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (136.79); 15 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (132.37); 21 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (128.79); 1 head, 590 lbs., 136.00, value added; 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (118.86); 3 head, 605 to 610 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.34), value added; 3 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.93); 1 head, 720 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 255 to 275 lbs., 174.00 to 177.50 (175.61); 4 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (172.55); 8 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (166.79); 15 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (149.15); 13 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (146.35); 8 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.51); 17 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (132.53); 12 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.35); 3 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.36); 2 head, 705 to 730 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.56); 2 head, 755 to 770 lbs., 106.00 to 122.00 (114.08).
