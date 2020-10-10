Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 9,799 head of cattle selling the week ending on Oct. 1, compared to 10,383 head the previous reporting period and 8,515 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 7,740 head of feeder cattle, 1,252 head of slaughter cattle and 807 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 8,574 head of feeder cattle, 1,122 head of slaughter cattle and 687 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 6,581 head of feeder cattle, 1,370 head of slaughter cattle and 564 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $6 lower. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $4 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady to $2 lower. The year-to-date receipts totaled 277,555 head, compared to 305,600 head a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 39% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 8% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
