Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,143 head of cattle selling the week ending on Aug. 13, compared to 9,017 head the previous reporting period and 6,036 head the previous year, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 6,761 head of feeder cattle, 875 head of slaughter cattle and 507 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting week’s total of 7,024 head of feeder cattle, 1,290 head of slaughter cattle and 703 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 4,553 head of feeder cattle, 1,091 head of slaughter cattle and 392 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $4 lower. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were selling unevenly steady and those under 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 217,160 head, compared to 246,156 head a year ago. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 26% steers, 41% were heifers and 33% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 56% bred cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
