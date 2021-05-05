Ft.Pierre Livestock Auction, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,160 head selling a week ago, 6,118 head trading April 9 and 5,606 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the April 9 sales, feeder steers were selling $5 to $10 lower, except those 850 to 900 pounds that were trading $1 to $2 lower. Feeder heifers under 700 pounds were selling $10 to $15 lower, while those over 700 pounds were trading $5 lower except 800 to 850 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower. There was moderate to good demand for grass cattle and feeding type cattle and very good demand for the many consignments of replacement quality heifers. There were many long strings, including one consignment of 1080 head of steers and heifers, which saw many full load lots. There were numerous smaller consignments which allowed buyers to put together small bunches and fill out their loads. The severe drought conditions, extreme drought in the northwest and north central part of the state, are causing many heifers to come to town that otherwise would never leave the ranch until they were a broken mouth cow. Cattle feeders are trying to get cattle bought in line with a rapidly declining futures market and an exploding corn market. The market was still fairly active as the quality was so attractive and the flesh condition was light overall. Many cattle were just roughed along this winter and stayed kicked out on grass and showed a lot of compensatory gain, which really helped to sell them as costs of gain are so important in a tough market. CME Feeder Cattle futures contracts posted gains of nearly $2 but corn futures gained another $0.07 cents with May at $6.58. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (48% steers, 50% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 391 lbs., 189.00; 10 head, 351 lbs., 202.00, thin fleshed; 12 head, 425 to 449 lbs., 185.00 to 194.00 (188.63); 51 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 178.00 to 185.00 (179.86); 43 head, 483 to 499 lbs., 195.00, thin fleshed; 46 head, 507 to 533 lbs., 176.00 to 185.50 (183.78); 13 head, 538 lbs., 162.00, fleshy; 11 head, 521 lbs., 187.00, thin fleshed; 189 head, 561 to 599 lbs., 167.00 to 178.00 (172.18); 267 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 159.50 to 168.00 (164.04); 205 head, 660 to 680 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (155.64); 433 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.95); 151 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 159.50, natural; 93 head, 780 to 794 lbs., 135.50 to 142.50 (140.97); 776 head, 805 to 846 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (139.54); 191 head, 854 to 856 lbs., 135.00 to 141.50 (138.18); 7 head, 913 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 356 to 399 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (173.31); 194 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 149.00 to 163.50 (154.54); 90 head, 517 to 541 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.51); 182 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (145.76); 363 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (138.79); 414 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (133.88); 56 head, 714 to 717 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (131.44); 178 head, 711 to 736 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (137.11), replacement; 274 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 121.50 to 134.50 (129.75); 444 head, 758 to 782 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (142.47), replacement; 94 head, 808 to 844 lbs., 120.50 to 129.25 (128.05); 238 head, 810 to 842 lbs., 131.50 to 165.00 (142.81), replacement; 15 head, 872 lbs., 116.00, fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 82 head, 542 lbs., 171.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.