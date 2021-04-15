Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,093 head selling a week ago, 6,360 head trading March 12 and 3,269 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to March 12 sale, steers from 500 pounds to 850 pounds were selling mostly $6 to $8 higher, except for those 650 pounds to 700 pounds that were trading generally steady. Feeder heifers from 500 pounds to 750 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. No other comparisons were available. There was good to very good demand for this offering of high quality steers and heifers. Several long strings of reputation cattle, both feed lot cattle or replacement heifers gave buyers the opportunity to put multiple load lots together. More part loads and packages this week then two weeks ago as producers empty their pens. Lots of order buyers along with several farmer feeders in the seats. Flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed to moderate plus. Best demand for the light fleshed hay feed cattle. Most of the cattle were relatively clean, carrying little to no tag. A majority of the area has received a little much needed moisture in the last two weeks. Several strings of reputation replacement heifers were met with very good demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (56% steers, 44% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 396 lbs., 194.00; 54 head, 432 to 443 lbs., 187.00 to 193.00 (192.35); 131 head, 470 to 486 lbs., 185.50 to 200.00 (195.50); 116 head, 514 to 526 lbs., 180.50 to 190.50 (187.87); 195 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 169.50 to 189.00 (175.38); 10 head, 578 lbs., 164.00, full; 238 head, 570 lbs., 191.50, thin fleshed; 342 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 155.00 to 173.50 (168.98); 10 head, 630 lbs., 150.00, full; 90 head, 634 lbs., 172.00, NHTC; 405 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (160.47); 651 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (158.86); 6 head, 719 lbs., 143.50, fleshy; 352 head, 766 to 794 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (151.04); 900 head, 804 to 825 lbs., 144.50 to 151.00 (149.10); 59 head, 948 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 376 lbs., 167.00; 39 head, 478 to 497 lbs., 146.00 to 164.50 (159.50); 398 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 158.00 to 170.50 (163.37); 218 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 163.50 (154.52); 599 head, 607 to 639 lbs., 140.50 to 160.00 (150.23); 384 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.08); 13 head, 685 lbs., 131.50, fleshy; 7 head, 656 lbs., 145.00, full; 154 head, 716 to 731 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.12); 470 head, 711 to 746 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (150.40), replacement; 92 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.38); 5 head, 798 lbs., 125.50, full; 66 head, 773 lbs., 136.00, replacement; 330 head, 805 to 829 lbs., 133.75 to 137.25 (135.94), replacement.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 456 lbs., 183.00; 35 head, 557 lbs., 161.00.
