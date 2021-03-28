Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,360 head selling a week ago, 4,024 head trading March 5 and 1,531 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing 500 to 549 pounds were selling $6 to $8 lower; steers weighing 550 to 749 pounds were trading steady with lower undertones noted; feeder heifers from 500 to 649 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher, feeder heifers 650 to 699 pounds were trading steady to $2 lower. No other comparisons were available. There was good to very good demand for this nice offering of high quality steers and heifers. Several strings of cattle offered in multiple load lots gave buyers the opportunity to fill pens with one owner cattle. There were lots of partial loads and packages available as producers cleaned out pens. Flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed, hay to fed cattle to moderate plus cattle. There was better demand for the light fleshed cattle. There was a large crowd on hand for this sale with a few farmer feeders and lots of order buyers competing with buyers on the internet, all wanting to fill orders or refill feedlot pens. Several weather related cancelations shortened up the numbers but not the quality. Most of the cattle were clean with little to no tag. Stay safe. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (56% steers, 44% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 281 lbs., 211.00; 65 head, 427 to 441 lbs., 190.00 to 202.00 (199.24); 21 head, 457 to 466 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.28); 206 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (178.00); 313 head, 557 to 589 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (175.81); 30 head, 612 to 633 lbs., 162.00 to 163.50 (162.54); 240 head, 661 to 670 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (159.90); 482 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (151.00); 80 head, 702 lbs., 167.00, NHTC; 479 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.78); 140 head, 769 lbs., 160.00, NHTC; 278 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (137.07); 128 head, 810 to 813 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.99), NHTC; 724 head, 900 to 934 lbs., 127.50 to 133.50 (130.35); 171 head, 925 lbs., 131.50, NHTC.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 369 to 381 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (166.02); 67 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (161.15); 34 head, 458 to 481 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (159.60); 385 head, 502 to 532 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (162.41); 171 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (151.16); 5 head, 587 lbs., 134.00, full; 179 head, 618 to 639 lbs., 145.50 to 148.00 (147.50); 84 head, 633 lbs., 156.00, replacement; 430 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (139.95); 229 head, 684 to 696 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (151.58), replacement; 167 head, 710 to 732 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.23); 38 head, 743 lbs., 126.00, full; 228 head, 712 to 735 lbs., 136.00 to 163.00 (148.09), replacement; 30 head, 763 lbs., 133.00; 36 head, 760 to 794 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.29), full; 47 head, 798 lbs., 147.00, replacement; 139 head, 820 to 844 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.69); 209 head, 821 to 827 lbs., 134.00, NHTC; 101 head, 814 to 839 lbs., 134.00 to 155.00 (139.70), replacement; 6 head, 865 lbs., 122.00, full; 69 head, 915 lbs., 123.00.
