Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,869 head of feeder cattle were selling Jan. 15, compared to 5,829 head on Jan. 8 and 2,372 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing from 500 to 749 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $6 lower with instances of $8 to $10 lower depending on the kind. The heifers weighing from 500 to 699 pounds were mostly selling $10 to $12 lower. The demand was good for the offering of fully preconditioned long time weaned cattle. It was a moderate to active market with mostly order buyers in the seats with more buyer interest on the internet compared to past sales. A high wind warning in the area the past couple of days made getting cattle to market difficult, resulting in several cancellations. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed hay fed cattle to moderate fleshed cattle coming out of back grounding yards. Many full loads and multiple load lots of one-owner cattle included in the sale. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 35% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 393 lbs., 188.00; 66 head, 430 to 442 lbs., 176.00 to 189.00 (182.28); 76 head, 491 to 497 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (174.69); 244 head, 514 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (171.14); 369 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (162.54); 227 head, 607 to 637 lbs, 146.00 to 158.50 (155.76); 664 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 139.50 to 154.50 (151.36); 514 head, 706 to 747 lbs,, 139.50 to 145.00 (142.01); 33 head, 717 lbs., 133.00 full; 78 head, 774 to 784 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (138.01); 142 head, 813 to 844 lbs., 134.75 to 137.75 (136.26).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 396 lbs., 162.00; 13 head, 423 lbs., 161.00; 102 head, 491 lbs., 164.00; 7 head, 491 lbs., 146.00 full; 379 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (147.81); 16 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.09); 334 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (138.64); 9 head, 604 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 156 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (135.15); 51 head, 666 lbs., 146.00 replacement; 73 head, 732 lbs., 129.50; 63 head, 723 lbs., 142.00 replacement; 71 head, 779 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 753 lbs, 142.00 replacement.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 512 lbs., 143.00.
