Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,930 head of feeder cattle, compared to 4,690 head and 2,632 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing from 700 lo 749 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower; the 750- to 799-pounders were steady to $2 lower, the 800- to 849-pounders were steady to $2 higher and the 900- to 949-pounders were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifers weighing 550 to 599 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower and those from 650 to 699 pounds were steady to $2 higher. No other comparisons were available. The cattle auction saw a good demand for the available supply of feeder cattle and replacement heifers. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed hay fed cattle to moderate plus flesh conditions on the long time back grounded cattle. Several strings of replacement heifers were meet with good demand. The buyers in the seats and on the internet made it a fairly active market. The cattle on feed report came out about as expected. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 385 lbs., 198.00; 7 head, 409 lbs., 185.00; 14 head, 457 to 499 lbs.,169.00 to 176.00 (171.85); 86 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 164.50 to 176.00 (168.66); 57 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 155.00 to 166.50 (161.40); 83 head, 600 to 638 lbs. 154.00 to 160.00 (158.41); 68 head, 662 to 689 lbs., 136.50 to 154.00 (146.89); 73 head, 679 lbs., 156.50; non-hormone treated cattle; 238 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (145.21); 39 head, 728 lbs., 145.0 NHTC; 345 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (140.88); 569 head, 820 to 832 lbs., 133.75 to 138.00 (134.39); 65 head, 800 lbs., 143.00 NHTC; 247 head, 875 to 881 lbs., 12650 to 129.25 (127.84); 367 head, 926 to 940 lbs,, 122.75 to 125.00 (124.29); 58 head, 954 to 969 lbs., 115.25 to 115.50 (115.28).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (157.29); 64 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.58); 49 head, 508 to 541 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.67); 112 head, 559 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (142.82); 89 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (155.79); 244 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 133.00 to 150.50 (139.44); 81 head, 663 lbs., 154.50 fancy; 37 head, 691 lbs., 131.50 NHTC; 73 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 125.50 to 135.00 (129.33); 183 head, 714 to 728 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.05) replacement; 23 head, 779 lbs., 119.50; 463 head, 765 to 767 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.33) replacement; 187 head, 815 to 837 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (123.89); 33 head, 801 lbs., 134.00 replacement; 10 head, 858 to 878 lbs., 108.50 to 136.50 (122.09); 66 head, 903 lbs., 124.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 609 lbs., 135.50.
