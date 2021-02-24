Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, received 6,184 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 19, compared to 5,636 head of Feb. 12 and 4,218 head year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to last week: feeder steers from 550 lbs to 599 pounds were steady to $3 lower and steers from 600 to 799 pounds were steady to instances of $3 higher, 800 to 849 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers from 500 pounds to 649 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $6 higher, while the 650 to 699 pounds were generally steady. Good to very good demand for this large offering of high quality steers and heifers. Many full loads and multiple load lots of one consigner cattle in the sale. There were also plenty of part loads and packages available. Most consignments were long time weaned and in light to moderate flesh conditions. It was a very active market with plenty of order buyers in the seats, with lots of action from the internet bidders as well. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 381 lbs., 200.00; 26 head, 401 to 433 lbs., 191.00 to 203.00 (198.94); 139 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 175.00 to 202.50 (189.20); 8 head, 487 lbs., 174.00 full; 281 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 176.50 to 193.00 (182.43); 131 head, 515 to 530 lbs., 195.50 to 196.50 (196.10) fancy; 10 head, 514 lbs., 165.00 full; 461 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 159.50 to 175.00 (166.79); 5 head, 569 lbs., 153.00 full; 161 head, 620 to 642 lbs., 160.50 to 162.50 (161.85); 151 head, 627 to 638 lbs., 170.00 to 171.50 (170.83) fancy; 20 head, 615 to 643 lbs., 145.00 to 153.50 (150.87) full; 432 head, 655 to 681 lbs., 148.50 to 163.50 (160.05); 474 head, 706 to 739 lbs,. 140.00 to 154.00 (151.51); 240 head, 754 to 766 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (147.14); 34 head, 768 to 769 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.75) full; 263 head, 805 to 843 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (136.71); 122 head, 918 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 72 head, 384 to 396 lbs, 176.00 to 181.00 (177.00); 60 head, 431 to 436 lbs., 163.00 to 174.00 (170.86); 210 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 161.00 to 170.50 (166.36); 453 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (164.43); 514 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (156.01); 45 head, 591 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (146.34) full; 308 head, 604 to 632 lbs., 151.00 to 158.50 (153.67); 39 head, 624 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (136.04) full; 255 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 131.50 to 14500 (139.71); 258 head, 652 to 674 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.62) replacement; 414 head, 712 to 736 lbs., 132.50 to 147.00 (142.32); 155 head, 704 to 731 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (152.64) replacement; 154 head, 752 to 786 lbs., 125.50 to 134.50 (130.11); 8 head, 849 lbs., 125.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 583 lbs., 142.00.
