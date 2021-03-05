Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,621 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 6,184 head on Feb. 19 and 3,802 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing from 550 to 799 pounds were generally selling $1 to $3 higher, those 800 to 849 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing from 450 to 649 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, those 650 to 699 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher, the 700- to 749-pound heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. There was good to very good demand for this large offering of high quality steers and heifers. There were several long strings of reputation cattle were offered and gave the buyers the opportunity to put multiple loads of one owner cattle together, lots of part loads and packages available as well. There was wide variation in quality and flesh conditions in the sale. The best demand was for the light fleshed hay fed cattle suited for summer grazing programs. There was good demand for the heavier fleshed background cattle, ready to go to a finishing pen. It was an active market with lots of order buyers trying to get orders filled, a few farmer feeders along with internet bidders made for plenty of buyer interest. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 51% steers, 48% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 79 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 198.00 to 201.00 (199.42); 25 head, 473 lbs., 185.84; 42 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 166.50 to 178.00 (172.05); 333 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 161.00 to 176.50 (171.21); 542 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 156.50 to 172.50 (167.51); 9 head, 644 lbs., 155.00 full; 258 head, 660 to 664 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (161.77); 194 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 142.50 to 158.00 (152.68); 6 head, 723 lbs., 141.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 724 lbs., 135.00 full; 754 head, 757 to 799 lbs., 136.50 to 156.50 (149.78); 278 head, 819 to 827 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (135.76); 6 head, 841 lbs., 115.00 full; 174 head, 897 lbs., 133.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 27 head, 335 lbs., 184.00; 113 head, 469 to 496 lbs., 147.00 to 162.50 (159.92); 34 head, 454 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 126 head, 525 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (155.16); 263 head, 554 to 595 lbs, 140.50 to 159.00 (152.21); 240 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 139.50 to 152.00 (149.92); 39 head, 640 lbs., 162.00 replacement; 142 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 140.50 to 145.50 (143.89); 26 head, 691 lbs., 128.50 full; 447 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (138.81); 240 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 156.00 to 166.50 (152.42) replacement; 71 head, 764 lbs., 128.00; 557 head, 724 to 799 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (137.48) replacement; 14 head, 820 lbs., 122.50; 150 head, 801 to 805 lbs., 141.25 to 142.50 (141.87) replacement.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 504 lbs., 152.00; 78 head, 687 lbs., 134.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.