Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 8,751 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 3,822 head on Sept. 11 and 5,389 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This was the Fort Pierre Livestock Auction's 73rd anniversary sale. Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing from 850 to 999 pounds were steady to $2 higher and the heifers weighing 800 to 999 pounds were steady to instances of $2 lower. There was good to excellent demand for the offering of yearling cattle right off grass and unweaned spring calves. The yearling cattle coming off dry pastures in the area were in light to moderate flesh condition. Several long strings of steers and spayed heifers offered in house buyers and internet buyers the opportunity to purchase multiple loads of one-owner cattle. There were many tested open replacement heifers gave the buyers the opportunity to put part loads and packages together. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 42% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 264 lbs., 182.00; 7 head, 319 lbs., 184.00; 5 head, 366 lbs., 201.00; 183 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 192.00; 74 head, 459 to 478 lbs., 176.00 to 180.00 (179.11); 99 head, 503 lbs., 184.00; 23 head, 560 to 577 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (172.67); 187 head, 614 to 647 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (144.21); 225 head, 658 to 677 lbs., 150.50 to 167.00 (158.55); 80 head, 690 lbs., 161.00 natural; 193 head, 704 to 741 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (153.56); 616 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.56); 543 head, 808 to 845 lbs., 139.50 to 152.00 (149.66); 699 head, 850 to 888 lbs., 138.50 to 150.75 (144.64); 7 head, 850 lbs., 139.00 full; 861 head, 910 to 947 lbs., 133.50 to 144.25 (140.89); 1073 head, 952 to 998 lbs., 130.00 to 142.75 (138.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 509 to 513 lbs., 135.00 to 166.00 (159.88); 6 head, 653 lbs., 144.00; 19 head, 781 lbs., 139.00. Large frame 1, 86 head, 1007 to 1018 lbs. 132.25 to 135.25 (134.14); 15 head, 1064 lbs., 131.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 233 lbs., 165.00; 11 head, 335 to 347 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.22); 94 head, 406 to 424 lbs., 164.00 to 172.00 (166.23); 150 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 166.50 (158.06); 48 head, 533 to 573 lbs., 148.00 to 160.50 (157.26); 143 head, 629 to 649 lbs., 141.50 to 156.00 (152.87); 261 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 139.50 to 155.00 (151.24); 76 head, 699 lbs., 148.00 spayed; 237 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (144.62); 319 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 141.50 to 154.00 (148.85) spayed; 245 head, 762 to 795 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (143.31); 364 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 132.00 to 144.25 (138.93); 198 head, 819 lbs., 142.25 spayed; 416 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 130.50 to 140.25 (136.57); 10 head, 875 lbs., 124.00 full; 60 head, 869 lbs., 137.00 spayed; 581 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (134.97); 52 head, 936 lbs., 129.50 spayed; 164 head, 966 to 985 lbs., 123.00 to 133.75 (127.31). Large frame 1, 9 head, 1007 lbs., 128.00; 15 head, 1063 lbs., 124.50; 18 head, 1109 lbs., 119.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 354 lbs., 171.00; 5 head, 692 lbs., 130.00.
