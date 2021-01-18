Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,829 head of feeder cattle selling 8,617 head on Dec. 11 and 4,565 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last sale was four weeks ago so an accurate trend could not be established. There was good to very good demand for the offering of calves, fall calves and old crop yearlings. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed hay fed cattle to moderate fleshed backgrounded cattle. There was a nice offering of very attractive steers and heifers with several consignments offered in multiple loads, also there were plenty of part loads and packages for buyers to choose from. Warmer and drier weather in the area has kept cattle clean and gaining weight very well. Mostly order buyers on the seats and internet sales made a very active market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers, 28% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (188.16); 176 head, 464 to 492 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (186.57); 142 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 163.00 to 178.00 (175.28); 339 head, 572 to 597 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (172.02); 101 head, 557 lbs., 185.50 fancy; 675 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (162.67); 90 head, 630 lbs., 170.50 fancy; 23 had, 638 lbs., 149.50 full;l 831 head, 664 to 696 lbs., 140.50 to 159.00 (153.89); 1292 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 156.00 (147.93); 382 head, 752 to 778 lbs., 133.50 to 142.00 (138.64); 20 head, 801 lbs., 135.00; 34 head, 855 lbs., 144.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 386 lbs., 160.50; 26 head, 439 to 447 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (159.97); 123 head, 474 to 481 lbs., 156.00 to 159.50 (158.55); 201 head, 504 to 537 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (161.67); 370 head, 550 to 599 lbs, 141.00 to 157.00 (148.28); 203 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 145.50 to 152.00 (148.72); 338 head, 669 to 695 lbs., 148.00; 144 head, 738 lbs., 135.50; 78 head, 729 lbs., 146.00 replacement; 29 head, 817 lbs., 125.00; 22 head, 883 lbs., 123.50 spayed; 37 head, 938 lbs., 131.75; 10 head, 1095 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 569 lbs., 151.00.
