Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,024 head of feeder cattle selling 5,621 head on Feb. 26 and 3,045 head a year ago according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing from 550 to 599 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher and steers weighing from 600 to 649 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. Feeder heifers weighing from 450 to 549 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and heifers weighing from 550 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. There were no other comparisons available. There was good to very good demand for this nice offering of high quality steers and heifers. Several strings of cattle offered in multiple load lots along with plenty of part loads and packages made up the sale offerings. There was best demand for light fleshed hay feed cattle, with more moderate fleshed cattle a tougher sell. There were lots of order buyers on the seats along with internet participates made for a fairly active market. Mild weather in the area has helped keep pens dry and the cattle clean. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 383 to 395 lbs., 205.00 to 208.00 (205.84); 75 head, 490 to 499 lbs., 188.00 to 199.50 (198.60); 131 head, 503 to 539 lbs., 179.00 to 193.00 (187.61); 159 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 166.50 to 183.00 (175.46); 331 head, 604 to 640 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (161.92); 327 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (160.12); 627 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 145.50 to 154.50 (151.15); 63 head, 810 lbs., 142.00; 63 head, 851 lbs., 130.00; 58 head, 930 lbs., 133.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 379 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 432 lbs., 162.00; 138 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 166.50 (162.91); 106 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (158.33); 288 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 143.00 to 151.50 (148.84); 383 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (146.86); 302 head, 660 to 691 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (142.06); 68 head, 696 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 209 head, 673 to 697 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (147.36) replacement; 83 head, 727 lbs., 132.00; 77 head, 712 lbs., 146.00 replacement; 72 head, 779 lbs., 145.00 replacement.
