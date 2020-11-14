Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 9,500 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 6, compared to 5,103 head the previous week and 8,113 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher, except those 550 to 600 pounds were selling $2 lower. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. There was no comparison for yearling steers as the previous week there were few of those consignments and yearling feeder heifers weighing 950 to 1,000 pounds were selling $5 higher. There was good demand for this very large offering of high quality, light fleshed calves. There were many long strings of these calves that were offered in full loads and multiple load lots and sold on a very active market. The farmer feeders are mostly complete with their fall harvest and are fully ready to receive calves. The flesh condition of these calves was very light, overall making them even more appealing to cattle feeders. The winter storm that struck the region two weeks ago was tough on these calves and many looked to be 50 pounds or more light because of the rough conditions they endured. The demand was very good for this nice offering of long strings of yearlings, which were offered in multiple full load lots and the market was very active for these high quality cattle as strings of light fleshed yearlings are hard to find this late in the season. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 349 lbs., 200.00; 210 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 191.00 to 204.00 (199.95); 823 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 177.00 to 194.00 (185.00); 545 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 173.50 to 183.50 (180.48); 2280 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (169.69); 1111 head, 554 to 591 lbs., 156.50 to 169.00 (162.73); 721 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 148.00 to 164.50 (159.64); 23 head, 654 lbs., 154.50; 8 head, 731 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 58 head, 765 lbs., 145.50; 241 head, 961 to 972 lbs., 139.25 to 139.75 (139.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 34 head, 339 to 348 lbs., 173.00 to 191.00 (181.94); 36 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.64); 52 head, 466 to 493 lbs., 162.00 to 169.50 (163.24); 24 head, 584 lbs., 160.50; 9 head, 646 lbs., 146.50; 12 head, 774 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 44 head, 330 to 349 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (166.01); 153 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.14); 372 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 151.00 to 163.50 (157.17); 506 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 144.50 to 160.50 (155.84); 543 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 143.50 to 154.00 (149.91); 107 head, 538 lbs., 174.00 replacement; 368 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (144.39); 50 head, 609 lbs., 134.00; 69 head, 702 to 734 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.94); 12 head, 861 lbs., 128.50; 178 head, 933 lbs., 128.00; 279 head, 959 to 998 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 293 lbs., 158.00; 27 head, 309 to 333 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (162.85); 33 head, 422 lbs., 153.00; 13 head, 464 lbs., 142.50; 31 head, 512 lbs., 140.00; 28 head, 676 lbs., 138.50 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, 55 head, 1003 lbs., 130.00.
