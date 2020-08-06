Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,607 head of feeder cattle selling on July 31, compared to 2,315 head on July 10, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last sale was three weeks ago so no comparisons can be made. There was a very good demand for the large offering of the feeder cattle, which made for a very active market. Lots of buyers were in the seats as well as active biding on the internet. Flesh conditions ranged form light fleshed cattle coming off grass with a few moderate plus back-grounded cattle. Several long strings offering the buyers the opportunity to purchase multiple loads of one owner cattle. The quality ranged from very good to a few instances of plainer cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 81% steers and 19% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 439 lbs., 181.00; 11 head, 453 to 489 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.05); 12 head, 548 lbs., 174.00; 225 head, 571 to 597 lbs., 172.50 to 175.00 (173.92); 514 head, 607 to 630 lbs., 162.00 to 173.50 (169.79: 789 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (159.96); 1159 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 145.00 to 163.00 (155.48); 104 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 139.50 to 152.00 (142.01); 483 head, 816 to 843 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (145.00); 763 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 133.50 to 146.50 (143.58); 512 head, 900 to 946 lbs., 133.00 to 141.25 (140.20); 60 head, 914 lbs., 144.00 NHTC; 528 head, 954 to 999 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 646 lbs., 152.00; 25 head, 681 lbs., 146.50. Large frame 1, 58 head, 1038 lbs., 132.00; 168 head, 1065 to 1093 lbs., 128.00 to 131.50 (130.44).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 478 lbs., 156.00; 48 head, 545 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (155.54); 66 head, 507 lbs., 160.50 spayed; 25 head, 571 lbs., 156.00; 228 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 157.50 to 163.00 (155.27); 162 head, 639 lbs., 155.50 spayed; 274 head, 670 to 683 lbs., 145.00 to 145.00 (153.98); 80 head, 967 lbs., 155.00 spayed; 52 head, 723 lbs., 148.00; 77 head, 722 lbs., 144.00 spayed; 161 head, 785 to 786 lbs., 130.50 to 152.50 (141.38); 73 head, 770 lbs., 141.50 spayed; 14 head, 809 lbs., 129.50; 12 head, 924 lbs., 115.00 full; 20 head, 963 to 968 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.40) full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 632 lbs., 138.00 spayed; 34 head, 749 lbs., 129.50 spayed.
