Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported results of 8,617 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 5,100 head on Dec. 4 and 8,487 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing from 450 to 499 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher, those 500 to 549 pounds were steady to $2 lower and stock weighing 550 to 699 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The yearling steers were not of comparable weights. The heifer calves weighing from 400 to 449 pounds were selling $8 to $10 higher, those weighing 450 to 499 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher, the 500 to 599 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The only weight comparison on the yearling heifers were those from 950 to 999 pounds and they were steady to $2 higher. No other comparisons were made. It was a very active market with good demand. The flesh condition ranged from light fleshed hay fed cattle to moderate plus cattle coming out of grow yards. The calf offering consisted of a few consignments coming straight off the cow to long time weaned consignments coming out of grow yards. There were many buyers in the seats and internet that aggressively placed their bid, wanting to own cattle. The sale offered several long strings of one owner cattle in both the yearling and calf consignments, offering buyers the opportunity to put multiple loads of one owner cattle in the same pen. This was the last feeder sale of the year. The next sale will be Jan. 8, 2021. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 369 to 392 lbs., 191.00 to 206.00 (200.23); 88 head, 404 to 443 lbs., 186.00 to 204.00 (194.94); 517 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 183.00 to 196.00 (188.94); 13 head, 489 lbs., 172.00 full; 236 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.24); 98 head, 533 lbs., 191.00; 1289 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (171.10); 1118 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 152.00 to 172.00 (163.61); 11 head, 605 lbs., 149.00 fleshy; 42 head, 631 lbs., 147.00 full; 712 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 145.50 to 162.00 (154.28); 193 head, 704 to 728 lbs., 140.50 to 162.00 (153.23); 60 head, 731 lbs., 139.00 full; 98 head, 764 to 786 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (147.68); 176 head, 815 to 835 lbs., 132.75 to 142.00 (134.54); 57 head, 944 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 401 to 425 lbs., 176.00 to 193.00 (179.90); 7 head, 488 lbs.,133.00; 6 head, 504 lbs., 145.00; 28 head, 625 to 631 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (144.44). Large frame 1, 6 head, 1020 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 1185 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 356 lbs., 178.00; 175 head, 402 to 446 lbs., 165.00 to 181.00 (171.19); 291 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 167.50 (164.50); 191 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 148.50 to 166.00 (156.02); 310 head, 568 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 154.00 (147.13); 12 head, 562 lbs., 137.00 full; 46 head, 603 lbs., 151.00; 90 head, 616 lbs., 151.50 replacement; 90 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 125.50 to 142.50 (141.32); 28 head, 722 to 747 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.36); 10 head, 757 lbs., 131.50; 71 head, 792 lbs., 137.50 spayed; 23 head, 818 lbs., 134.50; 68 head, 858 to 876 lbs., 132.50 to 136.50 (132.98); 265 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.86) spayed; 119 head, 925 to 941 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (134.97); 838 head, 906 to 932 lbs., 127.50 to 136.75 (135.81) spayed; 175 head, 959 to 966 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (132.86); 135 head, 951 to 986 lbs., 125.50 to 134.00 (130.13) spayed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 318 to 344 lbs., 172.00 to 192.00 (184.98); 13 head, 545 lbs., 141.50; 15 head, 602 to 610 lbs., 126.00 to 129.50 (127.16). Large frame 1, 21 head, 1012 lbs., 125.00; 288 head, 1016 lbs., 128.00 spayed; 5 head, 1166 lbs., 111.00.
