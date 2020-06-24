Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,033 head of feeder cattle selling on June 19, compared to 8,955 head on June 5 and 7,407 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing 500 to 549 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, those 550 to 599 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher, those 700 to 749 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those 750 to 899 pounds were steady to $2 higher with instances of $4 higher and those 900 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $4 higher with several sets of replacement heifers were met with good demand. There was very good demand for the auction with many buyers on the seats wanting to buy cattle. Internet bidders continue to be active during this time of social distancing. Several long strings of one owner cattle offered buyers the opportunity to buy multiple loads of the same cattle. A lot of part loads and packages were available as well allowing buyers to put loads together. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed cattle that had been turned out on grass three to four weeks; to moderate plus flesh cattle coming out of back grounding yards. Quite a number of consignments of weaned fall calves was met with better demand than the fleshier cattle coming out of the grow yards. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%. No sale is planned for July 3 in observance of Independence Day. The next scheduled sale is July 10.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 181 lbs., 181.00; 7 head, 362 lbs., 186.00; 7 head, 437 lbs., 183.00; 9 head, 464 lbs., 179.50; 158 head, 501 to 537 lbs., 170.50 to 175.00 (172.95); 133 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 165.60 to 170.50 (169.08); 49 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (159.51); 68 head, 663 to 679 lbs., 147.00 to 157.50 (155.45); 106 head, 717 to 739 lbs., 143.00 to 151.50 (155.45); 106 head, 727 to 739 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.47); 227 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 153.50 to 155.00 (154.03) NHTC; 292 head, 777 to 793 lbs., 129.50 to 147.50 (145.94); 457 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 131.75 to 146.50 (142.49); 256 head, 857 to 882 lbs., 132.50 to 135.50 (133.79); 656 head, 904 to 943 lbs., 124.50 to 128.50 (128.54); 64 head, 950 lbs., 121.00; 34 head, 1001 to 1008 lbs., 115.25 to 116.00 (115.69).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 396 lbs., 156.00; 23 head, 405 to 428 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.07); 16 head, 495 lbs., 146.50; 49 head, 518 to 522 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (159.89); 115 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 140.50 to 155.00 (149.28); 119 head, 6190 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (145.00); 84 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 13150 to 144.50 (138.48); 154 head, 706 to 748 lbs., 127.50 to 142.00 (138.24; 336 head, 771 to 795 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (128.17); 432 head, 776 to 790 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (138.94) replacement; 63 head, 805 lbs., 122.00; 120 head, 897 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 57 head, 796 lbs., 113.00; 38 head, 944 lbs., 104.25 full.
