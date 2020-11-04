Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,196 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 6,530 head selling on Oct.16 and 5,286 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, there was no comparisons made on yearling steers and heifers. The steer calves were selling $3 to $5 lower for steers weighing 450 to 599 pounds and the 600- to 649-pound steers were selling $6 to $8 lower. The only comparisons available on heifers were those weighing 450 to 549 pounds and they were selling $4 to $6 lower. No other comparison was available. There was good to moderate demand for yearlings that were right off grass and in light to moderate flesh condition. There was a more active market on calves that had their preconditioning shots and were straight off the cow. The week’s adverse weather made it difficult for producers to get their cattle to town causing several cancelations. The continued pounding of the futures market this past week and a lower cash fat cattle trade with a bearish cattle on feed repot may have weighed on the auction. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 364 to 398 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (180.61); 250 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 172.00 to 186.50 (180.86); 357 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 154.00 to 172.00 (164.44); 858 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 151.00 to 167.00 (159.72); 692 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 149.50 to 160.00 (155.23); 394 head, 609 to 627 lbs., 147.00 to 152.50 (150.84); 157 head, 661 to 673 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.44); 374 head, 711 to 728 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 741 lbs., 136.00 full; 74 head, 786 lbs., 139.50; 203 head, 810 to 820 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (143.16); 64 head, 868 lbs., 144.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 434 lbs., 162.00; 91 head, 630 lbs., 144.50. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 744 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 306 lbs., 168.00; 70 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (167.56); 76 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (158.28); 329 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 142.00 to 148.50 (144.66); 450 head, 501 to 534 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (143.43); 204 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 135.50 to 141.50 (138.44); 40 head, 578 lbs., 135.50 guaranteed open; 79 head, 624 lbs., 136.50; 85 head, 660 lbs., 135.00; 53 head, 897 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 940 lbs,, 121.50.
