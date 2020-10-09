Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,605 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 8,751 head on Sept. 25 and 2,932 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week the feeder steers weighing from 750 to 799 pounds were steady to $1 lower, steers weighing from 900 to 999 pounds were steady to $1 higher, heifers weighing from 750 to 849 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower, heifers weighing from 950 to 999 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. No other comparisons were made due to the limited numbers in their weight categories. Not as many cattle were at the sale when compared to the previous week’s anniversary sale. There was a smaller crowd of people in attendance and not as many order buyers. It was a fairly active market as buyers were aggressive at times to procure cattle, most obvious when there were multiple loads of one owner cattle available. The offering consisted of yearling steers and tested open replacement heifers with several consignments of fall calves. Most of the cattle were coming off dry pasture conditions and were in light fleshed to moderate fleshed condition. Cash fat cattle continues to see small improvement from one week to the next. Last Friday's Cattle on Feed Report indicated more placements in feed yards than expected, fewer market ready cattle marketed than expected, yet the cash fat cattle trade was higher week over week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 95 head, 651 to 661 lbs., 158.50 to 161.00 (160.64); 69 head, 734 to 742 lbs., 143.50 to 145.00 (143.92); 160 head, 751 to 792 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (152.47); 84 head, 802 to 832 lbs., 146.00 to 151.75 (148.16); 14 head, 859 to 868 lbs., 144.00; 159 head, 908 to 836 lbs., 139.00 to 144.50 (142.29); 165 head, 962 to 978 lbs., 128.00 to 139.25 (137.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 449 lbs., 159.00; 13 head, 602 lbs., 151.00. Large frame 1, 261 head, 1027 to 1048 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (135.01); 21 head, 1135 lbs., 124.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 493 lbs., 138.50; 13 head, 618 to 619 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.35); 94 head, 660 to 663 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (143.08); 79 head, 691 lbs., 149.00; 40 head, 721 lbs., 138.00; 132 head, 772 to 796 lbs., 133.50 to 144.00 (139.19); 71 head, 769 lbs., 147.00; 117 head, 814 to 846 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.71); 90 head, 864 to 893 lbs., 136.50 to 139.00 (137.97); 36 head, 858 lbs., 138.50; 33 head, 911 to 932 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (130.06); 163 head, 951 to 971 lbs., 126.00 to 131.75 (129.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 613 lbs., 135.00; 58 head, 719 lbs., 131.50; 11 head, 765 to 766 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.63).
